Analysts Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT at $2.92

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,724,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,360. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $375.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.