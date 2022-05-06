Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $60.14

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $82,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

