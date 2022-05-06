Analysts Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target at $11.33

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

