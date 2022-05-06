Analysts Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT at $57.88

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

PTGX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 1,334,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $475.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

