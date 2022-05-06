Analysts Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target at $38.13

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

RNLSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($42.11) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($65.26) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($38.95) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

RNLSY opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

