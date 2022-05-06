Analysts Set Scout24 SE (ETR:G24) Price Target at €71.37

Shares of Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.70 ($74.42).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.84) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of G24 stock opened at €60.52 ($63.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of €55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.44. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($77.22). The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.55.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

