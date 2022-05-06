Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) PT at $323.58

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $276.95 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

