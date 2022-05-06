Analysts Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Target Price at $47.60

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

