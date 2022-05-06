Analyzing California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) & BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get California First Leasing alerts:

This table compares California First Leasing and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $16.94 million N/A $7.33 million N/A N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S $24.14 billion 0.79 $3.65 billion $1.27 5.25

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 15.07% 13.46% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California First Leasing and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats California First Leasing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing (Get Rating)

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.