Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”

JMP Securities cut shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut Anaplan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.81.

NYSE PLAN opened at $65.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,842. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. CWM LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Anaplan by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

