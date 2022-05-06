Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Andersons has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,058,782.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,989 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,950 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

