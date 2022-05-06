Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE:BUD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. 122,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000.

Several analysts have commented on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($73.68) to €75.00 ($78.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

