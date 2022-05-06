Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to €67.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 208,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,208. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

