Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Annexon alerts:

Shares of ANNX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 587,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,524. Annexon has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love bought 60,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,307.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 42.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Annexon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,717,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after acquiring an additional 119,758 shares during the last quarter.

About Annexon (Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.