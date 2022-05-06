ANON (ANON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

ANON (ANON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $51,725.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00222633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

