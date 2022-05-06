ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.03 million.ANSYS also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.53-7.94 EPS.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $11.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.44. 22,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

