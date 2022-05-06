ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

