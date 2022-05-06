APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,754. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

