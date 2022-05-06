APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of APA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. 68,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,257,754. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APA. KeyCorp increased their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.39.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

