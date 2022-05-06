APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 10148617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.39.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

