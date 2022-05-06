ApeCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.16 or 0.00036540 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00220749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00039551 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,607.11 or 1.98834458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,843,750 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

