Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

APLS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.87.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $199,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,666 shares of company stock worth $2,466,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

