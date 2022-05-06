Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aperam from €66.00 ($69.47) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aperam will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

