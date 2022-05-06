Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 76,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,706. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

