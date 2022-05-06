Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.85.

Apple stock opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 31.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 27,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.6% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 69,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

