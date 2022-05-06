Appleton Group LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $13,257,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 55.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of HLIT opened at $9.35 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

