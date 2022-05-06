Appleton Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 230,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 776,582 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,526,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,486,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $12.37 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

