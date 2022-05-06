Appleton Group LLC Sells 166,839 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Appleton Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,839 shares during the quarter. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

