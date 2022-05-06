Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.19

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.19 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 41,153 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £11.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.15.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

