Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.
Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 308,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
