Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Wix.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,321,000 after acquiring an additional 323,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after buying an additional 142,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,437,000 after buying an additional 240,865 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. 1,661,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,294. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

