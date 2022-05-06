Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

Shares of IQV traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.82. 936,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,103. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average of $245.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.50 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

