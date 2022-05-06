Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 1,214,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.