Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Aptiv comprises about 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,730,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,744,000 after buying an additional 472,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.84. 2,474,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.03. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.65.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.