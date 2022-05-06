Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. Qorvo comprises 2.2% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 22.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. 1,666,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $140.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.37 and a 1-year high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

