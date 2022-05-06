Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after acquiring an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,957,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. 3,431,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

