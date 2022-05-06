Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000. Xylem accounts for about 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,493 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 208,458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,414.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 205,423 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.21. 1,153,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $104.72. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

