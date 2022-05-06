Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,555 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Shares of BFAM traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.21. 701,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,448. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.95.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

