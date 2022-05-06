Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,000 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 78.0% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.20. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

