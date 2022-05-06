Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes $2.56 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.42. 2,365,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.09.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.