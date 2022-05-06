Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 497.50 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 497.50 ($6.21). Approximately 388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.12).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 476.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 564.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.67 million and a P/E ratio of 33.27.

About Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

