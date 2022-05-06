Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 497.50 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 497.50 ($6.21). Approximately 388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.12).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 476.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 564.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.67 million and a P/E ratio of 33.27.
About Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)
See Also
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.