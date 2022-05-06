Aramark (ARMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Aramark has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Aramark has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 256.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 945,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 582,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,043,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

