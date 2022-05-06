Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.61. Arconic reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,280%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. 964,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.98. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

