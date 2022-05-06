Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $945,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

