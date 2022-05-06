Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 1.7% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,680,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

