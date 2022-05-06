ARMOR (ARMOR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,710.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $23,710.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00219786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039391 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,109.92 or 1.97475557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

