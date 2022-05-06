Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.30 ($6.63) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.58) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.00) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.58) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.26) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.21) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.71 ($7.06).

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching €4.73 ($4.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,796,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €4.43 ($4.66) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($7.53). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

