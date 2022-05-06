ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.70

Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.70 and traded as low as $19.24. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 8,835 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $122.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4,407.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 492,234 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $6,110,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,947,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.