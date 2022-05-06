Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.39.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,445,577. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arvinas by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

