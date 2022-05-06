Arweave Price Hits $22.32 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $745.53 million and approximately $49.75 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $22.32 or 0.00061918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

